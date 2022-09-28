ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a special edition of our weekly Joe Gilbert Watch.

This week comes with a heavy heart as the state of Florida faces Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that is currently striking. Joe Gilbert, the Horseheads native who’s the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is scheduled to play Sunday night in Tampa pending the storm’s overall impact.

The Bucs and their families have relocated to Miami for practice and football operations for Sunday’s game. If the game cannot be played in Tampa against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1), the NFL has a contingency plan to move the game to Minneapolis on Sunday night at 8:20 pm.

Tampa Bay (2-1) is coming off its first loss of the season against Green Bay Sunday but will look to compete against the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 two years ago. That year, the Bucs won the Super Bowl 31-9.

18 Sports messaged with Gilbert on Wednesday providing our thoughts and prayers to Joe, his family, and the entire. Gilbert provided his thanks for the support and we are all hoping everyone stays safe amid this challenging storm.