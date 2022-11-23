ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work.

Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at 1 pm on Fox. Tampa Bay currently sits in first place by a half game in the NFC South over the Atlanta Falcons.

Gilbert won a Super Bowl two years ago in Tampa Bay alongside legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Both would love to get back to that point and make Buccaneers history again this season. The Bucs are currently 17th in total offense in the NFL averaging 340.5 yards per game.

In other action, on Thanksgiving Day both the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants will play on the holiday. Check out their opponents and television times below.

Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6) – 12:30 pm on CBS

NY Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3) – 4:30 pm on Fox