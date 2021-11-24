Joe Gilbert Watch – Colts week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back in action this Sunday.

After a tough two-game losing streak, the Buccaneers got back on track by beating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, 30-10. Now, the Bucs travel to Indianapolis on Sunday at 1pm to square off with the Colts (6-5).

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Bucs, is in his third season with the team. The defending Super Bowl Champions are currently (7-3) and sit in first place in the NFC South. The Colts are riding high after a blowout win at the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, 41-15. Indianapolis has now won three games in a row.

