Joe Gilbert Watch – Falcons week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are playoff bound.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, has helped the team get back to postseason football in the NFL. Tampa Bay is coming off a big 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions and currently ranks 7th overall in the league in passing with Tom Brady at quarterback.

Next up, the regular-season finale for the Bucs (10-5) as they host the Atlanta Falcons (4-11) this Sunday at 1 pm on Fox. Gilbert is in his second season as the head offensive line coach in Tampa Bay, the Horseheads graduate is proud to be a part of a team that’s knocking on the door for a deep run in the playoffs.

Stick with 18 Sports as we continue to watch Joe Gilbert throughout the NFL season.