Joe Gilbert Watch – Falcons week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another big week of football for Horseheads Joe Gilbert.

The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gilbert and the Bucs will make the trip to play the Atlanta Falcons. Tampa Bay, the defending Super Bowl Champions, currently sit in first place in the NFC South with an (8-3) record.

Atlanta is looking to build up their record of (5-6). Kickoff is set for 1 pm Sunday on Fox.

With Tom Brady under center, Tampa Bay’s having a dominant season on the offensive side thus far. Currently, the Bucs are third in the NFL in total offense with 401.7 yards per game behind Gilbert’s offensive line. Tampa Bay also tops the NFL in points per game with 31.5.

Next week, the Buccaneers will host the Buffalo Bills in a game with two of the top offensive teams in football.