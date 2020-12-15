Joe Gilbert Watch – Falcons week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next NFL week for Horseheads native, Joe Gilbert.

In this week’s Joe Gilbert Watch, the head offensive line coach will prepare his lineman for the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) on the road. Gilbert, who’s in his second season in his role for the Buccaneers, has been a crucial part of getting the Bucs to an (8-5) overall record. Tampa Bay is coming off a 26-14 win over the Vikings this past week.

18 Sports brings you up to speed with this week’s Joe Gilbert Watch, the Horseheads native continues his run in the NFL. Stay with 18 Sports each week during the season as we follow Gilbert and the progress of the Buccaneers.