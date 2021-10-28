Joe Gilbert Watch – New Orleans Saints week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of our Joe Gilbert Watch.

The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is helping the Bucs to a current first place spot in their division. Tampa Bay (6-1) will travel to New Orleans (4-2) on Halloween Sunday with a 4:25 pm kickoff time on Fox.

Gilbert, the Horseheads native, is in his third season as the offensive line coach of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl a season ago thanks in large part to the big line Gilbert’s coaching up front protecting quarterback Tom Brady in the pocket. With a win against the Saints, the Bucs could open up a three game lead over the second place Saints in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers lead the NFL in points scored with 233 through seven games and are second in total offense (423.4 yards/game) only behind the Dallas Cowboys (460.8).