Joe Gilbert Watch – New York Giants week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another special edition of our Joe Gilbert Watch.

This week, Joe Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Gilbert, in his third season as the Bucs offensive line coach, is helping guide Tampa Bay (6-3) to a first place lead in the NFC South.

But, the Buccaneers are amid a two-game losing streak. Tampa Bay lost at New Orleans and then suffered a tough road loss at Washington which followed a bye week. Now, Tampa Bay will play a reeling Giants (3-6) team looking to establish consistency.

Take a look at this week’s Joe Gilbert Watch, a weekly update on the Horseheads native who continues to excel at the highest level in the sport. Gilbert and the Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl Champions.