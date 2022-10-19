ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of our Joe Gilbert Watch.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will look to help the franchise in week 6 of the NFL schedule. The Buccaneers, coming off a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, travel to take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 1 pm on Fox.

Tampa Bay (3-3) sits in a tie with New Orleans for first place in the NFC South. Carolina (1-5) is in last place in the same division. The Bucs have lost three of its last four games and will be primed to get back in the win column Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills (5-1) have a bye week this week and are in first place of the AFC East. The New York Giants (5-1) sit in second place of the NFC East behind the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. And, the New York Jets continue to be one of the feel good surprise stories of the year in the NFL thus far.

The Jets (4-2) are just one game behind the Bills in the division and will head to battle the Denver Broncos Sunday at 4:05 pm on CBS.