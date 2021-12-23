Joe Gilbert Watch – Panthers week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Joe Gilbert Watch on 18 Sports.

Gilbert, in his third year as the Tampa Bay Bucs offensive line coach, will help prepare the team for a road contest at the Carolina Panthers (5-9) this Sunday at 1 pm. The game will be nationally televised on Fox.

The Buccaneers are reeling after a tough shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints, 9-0, last week at home. It was the first home loss of the season for Tampa Bay. The Saints have given the Buccaneers (10-4) two of their four losses this year.

Tampa Bay currently is first in the NFL in points per game at 29.3 behind Gilbert’s big line up front.

