Joe Gilbert Watch – Playoff Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads native is heading to the NFL playoffs.

Joe Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tamp Bay Buccaneers, will help lead the team into the postseason against The Washington Football Team. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm on NBC on Saturday night and Gilbert’s thrilled to be back in the postseason with Tampa Bay (11-5).

Gilbert will be speaking with 18 Sports on Wednesday to discuss the opportunity to march to the biggest sports game of all, The Super Bowl. First thing’s first, Gilbert and the Bucs must defeat Washington (7-9) in the Wildcard round this weekend. Check out this week’s Gilbert watch.

Trending Now