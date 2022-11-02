ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next week of our Joe Gilbert Watch.

Gilbert, who’s in his fourth season as the offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will look to the team get back on track. The Bucs have lost three games straight and are in dire need of a win this Sunday. Tampa dropped a tough 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

The week nine matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champions will be a great test.

Tampa will host the LA Rams (3-4) Sunday at 4:25 pm on CBS. The Rams are also the team who ousted the Bucs from last year’s playoffs.

In a rematch of the past two Super Bowl winners, Gilbert and the offensive line will be a focal point in this week’s battle in making sure quarterback Tom Brady will have enough time to throw out of the pocket.