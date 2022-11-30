ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The NFL season is coming down to the wire.

Horseheads native Joe Gilbert continues his coaching position as the offensive line coach of the Tamp Bay Buccaneers. Gilbert, in his fourth season, won a Super Bowl two years ago for the Bucs. Now, the team must get back on track after a tough overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns in overtime last week.

Next up for Tampa Bay (5-6) is a date on Monday Night Football when the team hosts the New Orleans Saints (4-8). Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm on ESPN Monday night.

The Buccaneers are currently still in first place in the NFC South with a half game lead over the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).