Joe Gilbert Watch – Saints week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to march on in the NFL season.

It’s time for our weekly Joe Gilbert Watch, a special look at what’s ahead for Gilbert as the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gilbert, who’s in his third season with Tampa Bay, is guiding the offensive line for NFL legend Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champions.

This week, the Bucs host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 pm on WETM-TV NBC.

Tampa Bay (10-3) currently sits in first place in the NFC South while the Saints are fighting for their playoff hopes at (6-7). The Bucs will also be looking to avenge an early-season loss at New Orleans, 36-17, on Halloween.

The Buccaneers lead the NFL with 31.4 points per game.