ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s another big week for one local football legend.

Horseheads’ own Joe Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a part of the team looking to win its second game in a row. The Bucs will have their shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) this Sunday on the road. Kickoff is set for 1 pm on Fox.

Pittsburgh is coming off a rough road loss at the Buffalo Bills Sunday while the Bucs outlasted the Atlanta Falcons, 21-15. The win for Tampa Bay (3-2) puts them in sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

Gilbert, who’s in his fourth season as the offensive line coach of the Buccaneers, won a Super Bowl with the franchise two years ago. Come Sunday, the road to getting back to another continues in Pittsburgh.