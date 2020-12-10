Joe Gilbert Watch – The Minnesota Vikings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert will prepare for another big week in the NFL.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will help prepare the line for a test against the Minnesota Vikings. Tampa Bay will host the Vikings (6-6) this Sunday at 1 pm. Gilbert has guided the Bucs to 10th overall rating in passing yards in the NFL with the help of quarterback, Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay has a (7-5) record and is coming off a bye week. In this week’s Joe Gilbert Watch, check out more information in preps for Sunday.