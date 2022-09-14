ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s already time for week two of the Joe Gilbert Watch in the NFL.

Gilbert of Horseheads, is the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and returns for his fourth season at that position. The Bucs are coming off an impressive season-opening win at the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday night, 19-3. This week, it’s time to battle an NFC rival.

The Bucs head to New Orleans to square off with the Saints. Kickoff is set for 1 pm Sunday on Fox. Both the Saints and Buccaneers have (1-0) records and will compete for a division crown this season. Two years ago, Gilbert and Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady under center at quarterback.

Now, with Brady back and a new offensive line protecting him under Gilbert’s coaching, Tampa Bay is looking to win another game on the road Sunday. A win that will unquestionably set the Bucs a part in the early part of the season in the league.