ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of our Joe Gilbert Watch in the NFL.

The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and pride of Horseheads has helped the team to a (2-0) start. Last Sunday, Tampa outlasted the New Orleans Saints on the road 20-10. Now, it’s a big NFC rival game against the Green Bay Packers.

Gilbert’s offensive line will aim to protect Tom Brady at home with opening kickoff slated for 4:25 pm. Sunday’s game will be nationally televised on Fox. Gilbert, who won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay two years ago, returns for his fourth season with the franchise as offensive line coach.

Stay tuned each week for our special Joe Gilbert Watch – an in-depth look at Tampa Bay’s weekly opponent as Gilbert continues to shine in his NFL career.