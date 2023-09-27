ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Joe Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in search of another win.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Bucs, will help the franchise in week 4 of the NFL season. The Buccaneers travel to New Orleans to battle the Saints. Kickoff is set 1 pm on Fox in a game between two (2-1) teams.

This past week, the Bucs dropped a tough 25-11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Saints will come into the game after an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Gilbert, of Horseheads, is in his fifth season as the head offensive line coach for the Buccaneers. The franchise won a Super Bowl in 2021 with Gilbert’s line paving the way for now retired quarterback Tom Brady. All season long 18 Sports brings you The Joe Gilbert Watch highlighting each game that Tampa Bay and Gilbert will face on the schedule.