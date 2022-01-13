Joe Gilbert Watch – Wild Card week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The NFL playoffs are here and it’s all or nothing.

It’s time for our weekly Joe Gilbert Watch following the Horseheads native and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach. After winning it all last year, Gilbert and the Bucs (13-4) prepare for the Wild Card round versus the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8).

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 pm on Fox. Gilbert and the Bucs earned the NFC South regular season title but without question, they will be battling to go back-to-back in an effort to win another Vince Lombardi Trophy. Gilbert is in his third season with the Buccaneers and knows how crucial every playoff game is.

The Bucs became just the 10th team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl while starting in the Wild Card round when the team beat the Kansas City Chiefs last season in Tampa Bay. As a bonus, Tampa Bay also became the first to ever win the big game in their home stadium in NFL history.

18 Sports will continue to follow the pride of Horseheads, Joe Gilbert, as the Bucs look to survive and advance.