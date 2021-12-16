Joel Stephens Awards announced Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three area football standouts received an ultimate honor.

The annual Joel Stephens 5C Courage Award is presented to local football players who exemplify what it means to be a true teammate on and off the field. The 5 C’s represent what the late-great Joel Stephens stood for: Christianity, Courage, Compassion, Character, and Commitment. This year, three players received the award.

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour’s Cameron Holland, Canton’s Caiden Williams and Corning’s Luke Zawko. Each player is honored to be in the same sentence as Stephens, who sadly died in 1998 from colon cancer at just 22.

Stephens was an All-American running back for Elmira Notre Dame High School and went on to play minor league baseball in the Baltimore Orioles organization. Joel’s legacy and commitment to excellence in life make him one of the all-time great local student-athletes in Twin Tiers history.

Hear from each recipient of this year’s Joel Stephens 5C Courage Award. Each was given their respective plaque by Stephens’ longtime coach and friend, Mike D’Aloisio.