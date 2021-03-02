Joey Sindelar named PGA pro at The Country Club of Ithaca

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local golf legend continues to make an impact in the sport.

Horseheads native Joey Sindelar, a player on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, has been named the new PGA professional at The Country Club of Ithaca. Sindelar, a New York State Golf Association Hall of Famer, is the most decorated golfer in Twin Tiers history.

A golf professional is responsible for everything from daily management to course maintenance and giving advice to other golfers on what equipment to use.

A seven-time PGA tournament event winner, Sindelar went on to stardom in the sport after winning a New York State Title for Horseheads High School in 1980. Sindelar then earned All-America status at Ohio State University for the Buckeyes as a collegiate golfer before turning pro. Joey was also named the 1981 Ohio State Athlete of the Year after winning a Big Ten Championship in the same year.

The 62-year-old Sindelar last played on the Champions Tour in November in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Stick with 18 Sports on the latest developments regarding Sindelar’s career on the tour.

(Some information used in this article is courtesy of Ithaca.com)