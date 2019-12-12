John Franchi to make kickboxing debut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights native John Franchi is back in the cage.

Franchi, the first major name to break out on the national mixed martial arts scene in the early part of the decade from Elmira, will compete in his first-ever professional kickboxing bout. John will fight on the Gladius 39 card on February 1st at The Arnot Mall Events Center.

This will mark the first cage action since Franchi won an MMA fight over Matt McCook in late 2010. Franchi has served as the head trainer and coach at 5th Round Fitness in Big Flats since.

An accomplished fighter, Franchi earned fight of the night honors on the Versus Network in 2009 for World Extreme Cage (WEC) Fighting against MMA veteran, Cub Swanson. The WEC eventually became a part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the biggest MMA company in the world.

If you’d like tickets to the event, visit the Gladius Combat website and purchase by clicking on Franchi’s official profile here: https://www.gladiuscombat.com/product-page/john-franchi-gladius-39?fbclid=IwAR2JbBx4hs7MZt0aIKfXYLM_sTEmlEQoQSE-OLuh5XodT0nSIl06b5L-KWA

Franchi was a standout at Edison high school and at SUNY Cortland in wrestling. His father, Dan, was an accomplished kickboxer. Without question, John will keep the family legacy and tradition intact when he hits the cage again in just a few short months.