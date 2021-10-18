Beecher a part of new number one ranked team in NCAA hockey

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher is now a part of the top-ranked team in college hockey.

Beecher, a junior forward who’s out with an undisclosed injury for the Michigan Wolverines, the new number one team in the country by USCHO (United States College Hockey Association). The top-ranking comes after Michigan (4-0) beat previous number one Minnesota State at The Ice Breaker Tournament over the weekend, 3-2.

Beecher, a member of the United States World Junior Team, was a member of the Big Ten Conference All-Freshman team in 2020 after playing in 31 games and had 16 points (9 goals and 7 assists). Johnny racked up four goals and securing four assists in just 16 games before season-ending shoulder surgery last year.

Beecher will return to action in the coming weeks and is ready to hit the ice as soon as possible in games. Last week, 18 Sports discussed the immediate future with the first round NHL Draft selection of the Boston Bruins in 2019. A full link is below on that previous story. Now, we give you a further glimpse at Beecher’s already successful college experience thus far at Michigan for the Wolverines.