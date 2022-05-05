ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher saw his fast AHL season come to an end.

Beecher had an assist in the Providence Bruins’ 2-1 overtime loss to the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday night. With the win, the Islanders ended Providence’s season with a two-game sweep in the best-of-three playoff series.

It was quick but productive ending for Beecher, the first round NHL Draft pick of the Boston Bruins in 2019. Beecher played in nine games for Providence and scored three goals and had two assists. The highlight of the nine games for Beecher was an overtime winner last month against Lehigh Valley 5-4.

Also of major note, Beecher scored the lone goal in the team’s final trip to Syracuse this season in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Crunch. Beecher was also named Bruins star of the game twice after coming to the franchise after his junior season at the University of Michigan.

The Wolverines advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four before falling to eventual national champions, Denver. Beecher will look to continue building his professional career with the Bruins.