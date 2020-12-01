Johnny Beecher makes prelim USA Jr. National hockey team roster

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher continues to make local hockey history.

Beecher, the first-ever Elmira-born and raised hockey player to be drafted in the first round of the NHL by the Boston Bruins in 2019, has made another big roster. Beecher was selected to the Team USA Junior National preliminary roster of 29. The list will be trimmed down to 25 before world play begins on Christmas.

Beecher, now a sophomore center/forward on The University of Michigan, has one goal so far on the season for the Wolverines in six games. Michigan next plays Penn State starting on Wednesday at 6 pm on ESPN U. Both teams will square off again on Thursday night on Big Ten Network Plus.

Most recently, Beecher played on the World Junior Under 20 Championships this past year and was a member of the Team USA Under 18 and Under 17 teams the past few seasons.

Stay with 18 Sports as we follow the progress of Beecher as he looks to make the final roster for the Junior National squad, the final roster should be completed by December 13.