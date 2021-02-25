Johnny Beecher out with injury for Michigan Wolverines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The region’s premiere hockey talent is off the ice for now.

Johnny Beecher, a sophomore center for the University of Michigan, is out with an upper-body injury for the Wolverines. No timetable has been set for his return. Wolverine head coach Mel Pearson says the injury could be a week, a month or more depending on the future outlook. Pearson provided previous statements first to the Michigan Daily earlier this week.

Beecher is a first-round NHL draft selection by the Boston Bruins and continues to be an inspiration for Elmira and hockey fans alike.

Last week, Beecher did not play in a series versus Ohio State.

Next up for Michigan is a two-game series against Arizona State on Friday and Saturday night. This season, Beecher has scored four goals and four assists in 16 games on the ice. Stick with 18 Sports for more on the latest with Beecher’s status on the ice.