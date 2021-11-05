Johnny Beecher scores goal in Michigan return

ANN ARBOR (WETM) – It was a special return to the ice for Elmira’s top hockey talent.

Junior forward Johnny Beecher scored a goal and registered an assist for the University of Michigan’s home win, 7-2, over Michigan State Friday night in Ann Arbor. Friday’s game was the first of the season for Beecher who returned from an undisclosed injury. Beecher, who saw last year’s season come to an abrupt halt due to shoulder surgery, is thrilled to be back to playing for the Wolverines.

Last month, 18 sports spoke with Beecher on his comeback trail and what it would take to get back to top playing shape. You can read that complete story and interview below.

The Michigan Wolverines (7-2) are now ranked third in the country in the latest national rankings (USCHO). They will get the opportunity to play Michigan State again Saturday in East Lansing at 7:30 pm. That game will air live on The Big 10 Network.

Beecher is a first round NHL Draft pick by the Boston Bruins in 2019 and has plenty of hockey left this year in Wolverine country.