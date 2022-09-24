ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher will earn a major accomplishment Saturday night.

Beecher, who’s on the training camp roster for the Boston Bruins, will make his NHL preseason debut for the franchise. Boston will travel to play the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night at 7 pm on the NHL Network.

This past season, Beecher played well for the franchise’s AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, where he had three goals and two assists in nine games. The 2019 Bruins NHL first-round draft pick finished up his final season at the University of Michigan before playing in Providence this past year.

For the Wolverines, Beecher had 39 points in 81 games in three seasons on the ice. According to NBC Sports Boston, the big center could even play forward and earn a roster spot. The preseason is certainly time to shine for Beecher who’s looking to make the final roster.

In September, the 21-year-old Beecher signed a three-year entry-level deal with a yearly NHL cap hit of $925,000. This is a potential salary Beecher could make annually if he makes the roster out of training camp and plays a full season in Boston. Players will be designated, others will stay in the NHL and compensation numbers will vary pending affiliation placement.

18 Sports will continue to follow the career progress of Elmira’s pro hockey standout as it develops.