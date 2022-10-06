ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The region’s most elite hockey player has his season designation on the ice.

Elmira native Johnny Beecher, a 2019 NHL first-round pick by the Boston Bruins, will start the year in Providence for the franchise’s American Hockey League (AHL) team. The move was officially announced Thursday by the Bruins on their NHL.com site. Beecher capped off a solid preseason in the NHL on Wednesday night at the New York Rangers.

In four games played, Beecher had a two-goal game last Saturday in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Beecher played a total of 56 minutes in four games at forward and center for the Bruins while trying to make the final 23-man roster for the team’s season opener Wednesday at the Washington Capitals.

In all, Beecher’s play and fundamentally sound game makes for a great future ahead in the franchise. Already, Beecher played in the AHL for Providence last season and garnered great success after three years at The University of Michigan for the Wolverines.

Beecher racked up three goals and two assists in nine games last year for Providence. Knowing the scene there already, Beecher will be primed to make an immediate impact at that level to start the year. From there, a call-up is a high probability for Beecher who impressed many with his size, speed, and skill at the NHL level.

Providence starts their season slate with a preseason game Saturday vs. Springfield. The teams first game of the year is Friday, October 14 at 7 pm against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Just 21, Beecher has a full hockey journey ahead of him. A journey that will unquestionably be one that continues to make hockey history in Elmira and beyond.