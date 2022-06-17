HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day of honor for one local Horseheads athlete.

Blue Raider senior wrestler and football player Gannon Johnston was awarded the Dan Manganaro Memorial Scholarship on Friday afternoon. Johnston, a standout in both wrestling and football for Horseheads, exemplifies many of the same qualities that the late-great Manganaro did as a student-athlete.

Gannon won the Section IV D-I wrestling title this year at heavyweight and even secured a five-second pin during the season. Johnston will take his talents to SUNY Brockport next year and play for the football program. This honor is something he’s truly proud of, especially seeing his name alongside Manganaro’s forever.

“He was a hard worker and he earned it,” Johnston said about Manganaro’s success. “I’m thankful to receive this honor for the wrestling program, my family, it’s amazing.”

Johnston receives $1,000 to be used for college with the scholarship coming from the Dan Manganaro Fund in conjunction with the Friends of Horseheads Wrestling Booster Club. Manganaro sadly died in 2020 after an accident on Seneca Lake. He was just 27.

Dan was an aspiring orthopedic surgeon graduating at the top of his class at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM). Prior to his career in medicine, Manganaro was a standout for Horseheads wrestling winning a Section IV title in 2011 and exceled at Ursinus College.

Dan’s brother, Andrew, says no one is more deserving than Gannon. Manganaro says Johnston represents all that Dan stood for with pride.

“Perfect recipient for this, I think he’s going to go on and do great things as he heads off to Brockport for football,” Manganaro said.

“It’s those translational skills in both wrestling that come into football where he’ll just manhandle everybody a lot like Dan.”