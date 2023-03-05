LAS VEGAS (WETM) – Jon Jones is now a two-division champion in the UFC.

Endicott native Jon Jones defeated Ciryl Gane by first-round submission in his heavyweight debut to win the vacant UFC heavyweight title in the main event at UFC 285 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The 35-year-old won the belt at the T-Mobile Arena with a guillotine choke at 2:04 in the first round to become a two-division champion in the UFC. It was the first fight for Jones (27-1, 1 NC) in three years and he becomes just the third UFC fighter to win the heavyweight and light heavyweight title, joining Randy Couture and Daniel Cormier.

The first title defense for Jones will be against former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.