Jones, defense lead Giants over winless Redskins, 24-3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones provided the spark and the New York Giants are feeding off it on what they hope is the path back to the playoff hunt.

Jones threw a touchdown pass and created excitement with his arm and legs, Saquon Barkley’s replacement Wayne Gallman scored two touchdowns, and Jabrill Peppers scored on a 32-yard interception return to lead the suddenly revived Giants to 24-3 victory over the winless Washington Redskins on Sunday.

“This is a team beginning to play a little better, we’re beginning to jell,” said veteran cornerback Michael Thomas after the Giants (2-2) won their second straight. “Daniel has been a difference with those fresh legs, young legs, and making plays. They (the offense) have some stuff to work on and we do, too. But I like the things we are doing and we just want to keep getting better.”

The mistake-prone Redskins (0-4) are heading the other way. They were limited to 176 total yards by the much-maligned New York defense and they didn’t get a boost when embattled coach Jay Gruden inserted first-round pick Dwayne Haskins Jr. at quarterback for Case Keenum.

New York intercepted the pair four times, with Haskins throwing the last three.

The Redskins’ start is their worst since losing their first five in 2001.