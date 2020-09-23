Josh Palmer Basketball Classic postponed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The area’s largest charity basketball tournament has been put on hold.

The annual Josh Palmer Elmira Holiday Inn Classic, which is comprised of boys and girls teams from all over the region, has been officially postponed for the 2020 calendar year. Tournament Director, Josh Palmer, tells 18 Sports that due to the virus and the shifting of sports schedules by the state and respective sections, the decision was put forth to move the tournament.

Palmer states that they have a new targeted date of January, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. As of press time, all STAC Conference schools (host Elmira, Horseheads, Corning) are prohibited to play until 2021 instead of the typical start of the season in December. Each year, the classic was scheduled around Christmas making it must-see basketball for the Twin Tiers.

The Josh Palmer Elmira Holiday Inn Classic has been helping those in their fight against cancer for over 20 years. 18 Sports speaks with Palmer on Wednesday to discuss the immediate future of the tournament.