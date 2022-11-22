ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The tournament is finally back.

After a two-year hiatus amid COVID-19, the annual Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Classic basketball tourney returns. Action begins on Tuesday, December 27 at 10 am with the Edison girls team taking on Ithaca High School. The tournament concludes on Friday night December 30th and will feature several local and regional teams.

Below, a complete schedule of play for the high school basketball action that will hit Elmira over the course of four days. The Palmer Tournament aims to help in the fight against cancer with millions raised for research for local and regional patients.