ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) –

The Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic returned on Tuesday following an absence since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two days of action are now in the books, with local teams like Corning, Horseheads, Elmira, and Elmira Notre Dame taking to the hardwood. The tournament runs thru Friday with most of the games being played at Elmira High School. It’s the 23rd edition of the tournament that has raised over one million dollars to assist local cancer patients and their families.

Check out highlights and scores from Wednesday, listed below.

Girls Division –

Corning 67, North Rockland 65 – Final/2OT

Boys Regional Division 1 Semifinal –

Mansfield 69, Elmira Notre Dame 38

Boys Regional Division 2 Semifinal –

Seton Catholic 50 – Ithaca 48

Corning 58, Conrad Weiser 50

Boys National Division Quarterfinal –

McDonogh 60, Horseheads 44

Mt. St. Michaels 68, Elmira 35