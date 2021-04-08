Jr. Sportscaster – Sirron Irvin

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For the first time in a over a year, WETM’s Junior Sportscaster is back.

Welcome 13-year-old Sirron Irvin of Spencer as he reads a portion of Wednesday night’s sportscast on WETM-TV. Congratulations to Irvin on being this month’s WETM-TV’s Junior Sportscaster. Take a special look at his performance.

If you would like to nominate the next Junior Sportscaster, visit our contest site at https://mytwintiers.secondstreetapp.com/Junior-Sportscaster/rounds/1/gallery Kids must be ages (10-17) and submissions must included why your sportscaster loves sports and would be the perfect choice.

