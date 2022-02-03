Justice Smith reflects on record-setting 56 points for Mansfield University

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – It was a night that many will never forget at Mansfield University.

On Wednesday, Mountie redshirt freshman guard Justice Smith made school history. Smith scored a staggering 56 points setting the school’s all-time scoring mark for a single-game. The performance was one that saw Smith hit shot after shot helping the Mounties top Bloomsburg, 114-107 in overtime. It also marked the third consecutive win for the Mounties on the season.

Smith’s stat line nearly produced a triple-double on the night. When the final horn sounded, Smith scored 56 points, had 12 rebounds and nine assists. For Justice, he says it was a memorable night because it was unexpected.

“Me and my teammates were talking before the game, you never expect to have a performance like that,” Smith said. “In the second half, my shots starting falling and I kind of got into a rhythm and starting rolling.”

Mansfield men’s basketball coach John Szentesy, who’s been with the program for 30 years, says Smith’s performance was the greatest that he’s ever witnessed at Decker Gym.

“I’ve been involved with Mansfield basketball for a long time…I have not seen a single performance like that in the 30 years or so I’ve been affiliated with Mansfield basketball,” Szentesy said.

“It’s probably the best single-game performance I’ve seen ever, definitely at Decker Gym, and maybe in my life,” added Szentesy.

It’s a game that will stand the test of time after Smith bested the previous single-game record of 53 points set by Jason Benson in 2005 against West Virginia State. Smith, the native of Lyons, New York, shares the same hometown as legendary Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim. Justice graduated from Lyons High School as the school’s all-time points leader.

Now, Lyons will be the home of another special college basketball moment that may never be broken. A moment that Smith will build off of and continue paying the price for ultimate success in the game at Mansfield and beyond.

(Photo: Mansfield University Athletics)