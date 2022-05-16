ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s most dominant college basketball players is moving forward.

Justice Smith, a redshirt freshman guard at Mansfield University, has made the decision to transfer to a Division I program. On Monday, Smith made it official via his personal Twitter that he will be heading to East Tennessee State University next season.

Smith had perhaps the most dominant opening-season in Mansfield University basketball history. The Lyons, New York native scored a single-game record of 56 points against Bloomsburg in February. The 6’6″ 205-pound guard has a smooth delivery and can seemingly score from anyplace on the court. Justice scored 20.6 points per game this season for the Mounties and was second all-time for points in a single-season (578).

Smith’s single-season points total is second only to Louis Judson (670) in 1996-97. Judson is the current head coach for Waverly boys basketball.

Smith’s announcement courtesy of his personal Twitter account is below and he’s thrilled to take the next step of his college basketball journey with the Bucs.

(Photo: Justice Smith, ESTSU Sports)