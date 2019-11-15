Kaci Donovan signs with Penn State basketball

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday was a dream realized for Kaci Donovan.

The standout at Owego basketball for the Indians, and all-state selection and league MVP, Donovan signed her national letter of intent to play major college basketball at Penn State University for the Nittany Lions.

In front of a nice crowd filled with family, friends, and teammates Donovan made her college choice official and signed the dotted line.

For Donovan, it was as if this was her true destination, with several family members who are proud graduates of Penn State. That list also includes her father, Bill, who is a Nittany Lion alum.

Hard work, hustle, determination and the ability to dream has separated Kaci from all others on the hardwood. Thursday is proof that the biggest dreams can come true.

With video courtesy of WIVT-TV in Binghamton, watch the big signing day for Donovan as she takes the next exciting step in basketball.