Kendal Cook and Missouri softball ready for round of 16

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads softball standout will have another big opportunity in college.

Kendal Cook, a sophomore utility player at The University of Missouri, will compete with the team as they embark on the NCAA Super Regional round of 16. Cook has played in 29 games this season for the Tigers who now face James Madison Friday night at 9 pm EST at home.

Missouri is coming off three-straight NCAA Tournament wins by shutout to get here, besting Illinois-Chicago, Northern Iowa and Iowa State. Friday night’s game will be nationally televised on ESPNU against James Madison.

Cook, who was an all-state performer at Horseheads, continues to make the most of her chances on the field, scoring 14 runs for the Tigers (41-15). She tells 18 Sports that being in this position is one that her and the team will never take for granted.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Cook said from Missouri on Thursday.

And the rare nature of being in this spot is something Cook is taking all in.

“Truly there’s only 16 teams left, so there’s only a handful of girls getting to experience this. I think that’s pretty cool,” added Cook.

Come this weekend the coolest thing for the Tigers and Cook? Keep advancing for a chance to win it all.