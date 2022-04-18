COLUMBIA, MO (WETM) – Horseheads Kendal Cook is making an impact on and off the field in college softball.

(PHOTO: Courtesy of Missouri’s @CoachCody_09)

Cook, a junior outfielder and utility player for the University of Missouri Tigers, earned the 2022 Female Dr. Judy Wells Academic Achievement Award for her excellence in the classroom. The honor was awarded to Cook at the annual Roar Awards which is a night dedicated to honoring some of the best student-athletes and athletic achievements for the Tigers.

Kendal has appeared in 21 games this season for Missouri (25-17) and has scored 10 runs as a runner and an outfielder for the Tigers. The former Horseheads softball standout was an All-State and All-STAC performer in high school for the Blue Raiders.

Cook has started two games in her career for the Tigers who next play Saint Louis at home on Wednesday.