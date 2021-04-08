Kiara Fisher enters transfer portal from Syracuse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball standout will be transferring from her current college.

Kiara Fisher, a freshman guard at Syracuse University, has officially entered the transfer portal 18 Sports confirmed on Thursday. Fisher, the 2020 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Female MVP, averaged three points per contest in 78 minutes of play this season for The Orange.

Kiara’s best game of the year was an 11-point performance at North Carolina where she connected on three from beyond the arc in Chapel Hill. Fisher then started the next game at Boston College.

One of the most highly recruited players out of Elmira High School and the region, Fisher will undoubtedly land her next big opportunity.

Kiara’s transfer now makes 11 total for Syracuse women’s basketball in this year’s transfer portal. Stick with 18 Sports for more details tonight at 6.

(VIDEO: From earlier story this year)