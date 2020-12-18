Kiara Fisher nets career-high in loss at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WETM) – An Elmira Express grad set a new career-high in her fresh college career.

Kiara Fisher, a freshman guard at Syracuse University, scored 11 points for the Orange in a reserve role. Fisher netted three shots from beyond the arc, besting her previous season-high in points of three versus Lincoln earlier this month.

Fisher played a total of 16 minutes and also tallied one rebound on the night.

The 18th ranked Orange couldn’t surpass a strong Tar Heel team, falling 92-68, giving Syracuse its first loss of the season (4-1). Syracuse will look to rebound this Sunday when they travel to battle Boston College in ACC play, tipoff is set for 2 pm on the ACC Network.

Junior guard Emily Engstler scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds securing her first double-double of the season for the Orange. Teammate and freshman center, Kamilla Cardoso, scored 11 points and had 13 boards for a double-double of her own.

North Carolina (6-2) had four players score in double figures, led by center Janella Bailey’s 25 points.