Kiara Fisher out for the season at Marist

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top collegiate basketball stars will see their season come to an abrupt end.

Kiara Fisher, a sophomore guard for Marist College, announced that she will need season-ending shoulder surgery. The Elmira High School grad paced the Red Foxes on offense, leading the team in points per game, assists and steals through the start of February.

Fisher shared the news via Facebook on Friday afternoon ending a season full of promise and potential at her new school.

Fisher joined forces with fellow Elmira grad and friend, Zaria Shazer, providing a strong one-two punch at Marist this season. Kiara transferred in from Syracuse University and has started 13 games for the Red Foxes (6-13). Fisher has been out of the lineup recently due to the injury but still remains first in scoring for the program with 12.6 per game. Shazer leads the team in overall points scored with 208.

It’s another major hurdle in the playing career for Fisher who’s endured multiple surgeries in her time as a player. Like many times before, Fisher intends on making a full recovery and will look to continue her excellence on the court at Marist next year.

(Photo: Courtesy of Marist College Athletics)