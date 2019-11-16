Kiara Fisher signs with Syracuse basketball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night to remember for Kiara Fisher and the entire community of Elmira.

Kiara Fisher made it official, the Elmira standout basketball player signed her national letter of intent to play at Syracuse University next year. Fisher, an all-state performer and one of the most highly touted recruits at point guard in the country, was thrilled to sign in front of a capacity crowd at Hibernian’s in Elmira.

In front of family, friends, and teammates Fisher signed the dotted line and will become a part of the nation’s fourth-best recruiting class in the country.

Fisher has endured injuries and the loss of her father, Delmar, in the last two years alone. But, as she continues to rise in the sport, it’s her will and determination that has propelled her to the next level.

18 Sports takes you to the signing on Friday night.