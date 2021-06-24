Kiara Fisher’s transfer official to Marist College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Kiara Fisher continues to move forward.

This past spring, Fisher announced she would enter the transfer portal leaving the Syracuse women’s basketball program after just one season. As a freshman, Fisher saw valuable minutes and even started a game in ACC play at Boston College. Now, Fisher’s move is complete to Marist College to play guard.

Fisher, one of the region’s most decorated recruits out of Elmira High School two years ago, will join forces with former Express teammate and forward, Zaria Demember-Shazer. Zaria will be a sophomore next year like Fisher.

Marist College head coach Brian Giorgis has high praise for Fisher, an all-state pick and Section IV MVP. In an official release by the school, Giorgis expressed his excitement.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Kiara Fisher to our team,” said Giorgis. “Kiara is a dynamic combo guard who will push tempo, and has great court vision. She is crafty off the bounce, and has tremendous speed and quickness. Adding a guard with ACC experience to our already deep backcourt takes our team to another level.”

Marist College won their conference last season before being defeated by Louisville in the NCAA Tournament. Fisher was one of 12 total Syracuse University women’s players who entered the transfer portal this past spring for the Orange.

(PHOTO – Marist College Twitter)