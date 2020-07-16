Kirt Manwaring – celebrating his legendary career

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Grit. Hustle. Icon.

Horseheads Kirt Manwaring blazed a trail unlike any other in the game of baseball in the Twin Tiers. A Gold Glove catcher for the San Francisco Giants, Manwaring played 13 seasons in Major League Baseball. To celebrate his 55th birthday, we take a special look back on his storied career and legacy.

18 Sports shares never-before-seen footage of Kirt’s special run in the game. Considered by many as the greatest to ever play from our region, we honor Manwaring’s legacy in this unique retrospective.