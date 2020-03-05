Kirt Manwaring reflects on Twin Tiers roots

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He is one of the greatest of all-time.

Horseheads native Kirt Manwaring has done it all in baseball. The 1993 Gold Glove catcher with the San Francisco Giants proved it in the big leagues for years. After 14 years in Major League Baseball (MLB), Manwaring accomplished so much in his career.

Manwaring is a member of the Giants Wall of Fame for being one of the best defensive catchers of his time. Kirt retired in 1999 after stints with both the Astros and Rockies, but it’s what he took away most from his Twin Tiers roots that he remembers most fondly.

In what Manwaring describes as a “blue-collar town” Kirt executed every facet of his game the very same way he was brought up in baseball. All heart, all pride, 100 percent all in.

Kirt now lives in Florida and is enjoying retirement after years of being a player and roving catching instructor with the Giants. He took a few minutes of his time to reflect back on his storied career with 18 Sports.

Hear from Kirt on what the Twin Tiers gave to him every day of his career and to this very day.