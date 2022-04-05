ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball official was recognized for a major milestone.

Elmira’s Paul Kujawski was honored for 25 years of officiating in the area by the Southern New York Officials Board for high school basketball. Kujawski, who also plays a vital role in recruiting future referees in basketball and umpires in softball, continues to serve the community.

The award was presented at the annual end of the year banquet to Kujawski. On the award, the board simply thanked Kujawski for his years of service and passion for the game.

It reads: For years of service and dedication to our youth, student-athletes, and our communities as a basketball official.

For more information on how you can become a local basketball official or an umpire in softball or baseball, call the association at (607)-734-6785.